In Pics: Kangana Ranaut Pays Tribute to Former Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa

Actor Kangana Ranaut paid tribute to former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa at her memorial in Chennai on Saturday morning. Ranaut is playing the role of Jayalalithaa in her biopic titled Thalaivii which is scheduled to release on 10 September. The actor's visit to Jayalalithaa's memorial is a part of her film's publicity strategy. Thalaivii directed by AL Vijay also features Arvind Swami as MGR. The film was supposed to release in April 2021, but was postponed due to the lockdown.