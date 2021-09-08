Thalaivii Review: Bad Writing, Dialogues Mar Kangana Ranaut's Jayalalithaa Act

I must start the review with a confession. I have often wondered why do we in India even bother with biopics when we can simply perform a bhajan and get away with it. We choose a worthy subject and go on and on eulogising the subject the film is based on. That way no one gets hurt and we still do what we intended to do in considerably less time, because it takes guts and a certain degree of chutzpah to make a film on a person keeping all their complexities intact. One doesn’t need to take sides, but surely ironing out creases in a character and rounding off all rough edges isn’t the purpose of films, not unless they are PR driven.

Based on J Jayalalithaa’s life, Thalaivii directed by AL Vijay has an incredible subject at hand. She was a former actor herself and no matter which part of the world you belong to, an ingénue‘s journey who is pushed into films at a very young age and her eventual rise to the position of Chief Minister is a fascinating one. What play of fate and inner fortitude resulted in this kind of denouement? A lot of details are already in public domain. Be it Jayalalithaa's closeness to MGR, how their successful pairing on screen resulted in umpteen blockbusters, how she irrevocably fell in love with the man the masses worshipped, how MGR was instrumental in getting her into politics and the troughs and crests of life in public service.

Based on the book Thalaivii by Ajayan Bala, Vijendra Prasad’s screenplay delves headlong into the task at hand as we witness Jayalalithaa being attacked and assaulted inside the Tamil Nadu legislative assembly. A disheveled Jaya emerges, her saree torn as she vows to return only once she becomes the Chief Minister of the state. Next, we find ourselves on a film shoot where Jaya first set eyes on MGR, already a revered and loved figure. Arvind Swami shares an uncanny resemblance to the matinee icon, emulating his mannerisms to the T.