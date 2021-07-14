Nawazuddin Siddiqui Cast in Kangana Ranaut's Maiden Production
Kangana Ranaut's maiden production under her banner Manikarnika Films, is titled 'Tiku weds Sheru'.
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has joined the cast of Kangana Ranaut's debut production Tiku Weds Sheru under her banner Manikarnika Films. The production house shared the news on Instagram.
The handle posted a black and white picture of Siddiqui, and the caption read, "The best actor of our generation joins team Tiku weds Sheru…. We are privileged to have found our Lion #TikuwedsSheru. Filming begins soon."
Kangana Ranaut reshared the post on her Instagram welcoming Siddiqui to the team. The project is the first collaboration between the two actors. Tiku weds Sheru is reportedly a love story peppered with satire and dark humour, and will be directed by Sai Kabir.
On the work front, Nawazuddin Siddiqui also stars in Jogira Sara Ra Ra opposite Neha Sharma. Kangana Ranaut has multiple projects lined up including Thalaivi, Dhaakad, and Tejas. Kangana had also announced, last month, that she would be directing hr upcoming film Emergency, wherein she will essay the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.
