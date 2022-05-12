Kangana Ranaut Says She Can’t Get Married Because ‘Rumours Are Spread’ About Her
Kangana Ranaut added that rumours are spread about her beating up boys.
Kangana Ranaut has said that rumours of her picking fights with people has created a certain perception about her which is preventing her from getting married. Siddharth Kannan asked Kangana if she is as ‘dhaakad’ in real life as she is in her upcoming film. The actor said, “That’s not how it is, come on. Who will I beat up in real life? I am unable to get married because of people like you spreading these rumours.”
When asked if this perception makes it harder for her to find matches, Kangana joked, “Yes, because rumours are spread about me that I beat up boys.” In her film Dhaakad, Kangana plays the role of Agent Agni.
Her co-star Arjun Rampal called Kangana a ‘fabulous actor’, “All I can say is that Kangana is a fabulous actor. Whatever she does is for a role but she is not like that in real life. In real life, she is very sweet, very loving, and very God-fearing. She does puja-paath and a lot of yoga. She is actually a very normal person.”
In an interview with ETimes, Kangana was asked if she wanted to be ‘dhaakad’ or compassionate. In response she said, “It's not like a dhaakad person can't be sensitive and compassionate. And it's not even that a sensitive and compassionate person can't be dhaakad."
"The difference between dhaakad and brutal is that, a brutal person will have a single tempo, but a dhaakad person can rise and also be brutal for the larger well-being and it stems from the fact that he/she can be sensitive and emotional," Kangana added.
Dhaakad directed by Razneesh Ghai also stars Divya Dutta and is scheduled to release on 20 May.
