The Longest Year: Ajay Devgn & Kajol Celebrate 1 Year of ‘Tanhaji'
Tanhaji was directed by Om Raut and co-produced by Ajay Devgn.
Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior was the biggest Bollywood hit before the COVID- 19 outbreak led to the shutdown of cinema halls across the country.
Actors Ajay Devgn and Kajol took to social media to celebrate the film completing a year. Ajay took to Twitter to write, "Tanhaji-The Unsung Hero helped ADFFILMS & me begin last year with a box office bang. Due to the Pandemic, the rest of 2020 remained a blur. A year on, I'm taking time to celebrate this brave warrior again. Here's to my co-actors, director & entire cast, and crew". He also shared a video montage of the movie.
Kajol shared the same message on her wall and wrote, "The longest year ever ... #1YearOfTanhaji."
Set in the 17th century, Tanhaji is based on the life of Tanhaji Malusare (Ajay), a military leader in the army of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. According to legend, he was enlisted by Shivaji to recapture the Kondana fort from the Mughals and managed to do so with the help of his pet monitor lizards. However, he lost his life in the battle – the Battle of Sinhagad – and Shivaji renamed the fort to Sinhagad (Lion Fort) in memory of his commander. Saif Ali Khan plays his rival, Udaybhan Rathod, a Rajput officer appointed by Mughul army chief Jai Singh, working under Aurangzeb.
