The Longest Year: Ajay Devgn & Kajol Celebrate 1 Year of ‘Tanhaji'

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior was the biggest Bollywood hit before the COVID- 19 outbreak led to the shutdown of cinema halls across the country.

Actors Ajay Devgn and Kajol took to social media to celebrate the film completing a year. Ajay took to Twitter to write, "Tanhaji-The Unsung Hero helped ADFFILMS & me begin last year with a box office bang. Due to the Pandemic, the rest of 2020 remained a blur. A year on, I'm taking time to celebrate this brave warrior again. Here's to my co-actors, director & entire cast, and crew". He also shared a video montage of the movie.