Kajol Recalls Aryan Khan's Debut in 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' As Film Turns 22

Karan Johar's Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (K3G) completes 22 years of its release since it first hit the big screens in 2001. The film features Kajol, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, and Kareena Kapoor in the lead roles.

What many don't know is that Shah Rukh's son, Aryan Khan, also had a cameo in the film. Aryan made his screen debut as Shah Rukh's younger version in K3G.

To celebrate the film, Kajol took to social media and shared a nostalgic montage along with a heartfelt note on Instagram. The actor also shared some fun anecdotes from the film's shooting days.