Kajal Aggarwal Recreates Epic Baahubali-Kattappa Moment With Son Neil

Actor Kajal Aggarwal who recently became a mother in April, shared an adorable picture with her son Neil, recreating the epic moment from the film Baahubali. Taking to Instagram, the actor re-enacted the scene where little Baahubali puts his foot on Kattappa's forehead, with her son.

Dedicating the story to the director of the popular film SS Rajamouli, the actor wrote, "Sir, this is Neil and my dedication to you. How could we not!"