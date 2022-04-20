Kajal Aggarwal & Gautam Kitchlu Welcome Baby Boy, Sister Nisha Aggarwal Confirms
Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu welcomed their kid on Tuesday.
Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu have welcomed a baby boy, Kajal’s sister Nisha Aggarwal revealed. Nisha told Indian Express that the couple welcomed “an adorable boy on Tuesday morning” and said it’s the “best ever” news.
Nisha had earlier posted a story on Instagram with the note, “Such a happy day it is.. I can’t wait to share some very special news with you all.”
Kajal Aggarwal had earlier shared pictures with Gautam on Instagram with an adorable note about how he is going to be ‘the most terrific father’.
“In the past 8 months, I have watched you become the most loving dad. I know how in love with this baby you are and how much you care already- it makes me feel so lucky that our baby will have a father who loves unconditionally, be there no matter what and have an extraordinary role model to look up to,” Kajal wrote.
She added, “Our lives are going to change drastically, and I’m so grateful for that. We won’t have all the alone time we have now- we won’t be able to go to the movies every weekend, or lay around and sleep + binge watch shows, we probably won’t go out impromptu partying for a while or have as many date nights… BUT we will have a beautiful baby that will fill our hearts with so much joy.”
“There will be sleepless nights, times we feel sick, times we aren’t feeling ourselves, but this will also be the best time of our life. Things will change but one thing will stay the same and that is how much I love you! I’m blessed to have you by my side for our greatest adventure yet. You are going to be the most terrific father and I love the life we live,” the actor added.
Kajal also wrote that Gautam is the ‘greatest husband + to-be-dad a girl could ask for’, “ Thank you for being so selfless, for waking up with me almost every night while I had ‘morning’ sickness, for camping out on the couch with me for weeks because it was the most comfy place for me to sleep, for immediately texting the doc and taking me to moms house to put my legs up during the braxton hicks contractions and never hesitating or making me feel bad…”
After their wedding, Kajal Aggarwal had told Vogue, “Gautam and I dated for about three years, and then we were friends for seven. We have progressed in every stage of being friends and been very important in each other’s lives.”
Gautam and Kajal tied the knot in 2020.
