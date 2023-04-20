ADVERTISEMENT

Moonbin, Member of Boy Band Astro, Dies at Age 25

Moonbin's started his career as a child actor.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
Moonbin, Member of Boy Band Astro, Dies at Age 25
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Moonbin, a South Korean actor and singer who was a member of the K-pop boy band Astro, has died at the age of 25, his management agency said Thursday, as per a report by The Washington Post.

ADVERTISEMENT

His agency, Fantagio, as quoted by the news portal, wrote in the statement, “On 19 April , Astro member Moonbin abruptly left us and became a star in the sky."

In continuation of the report, Fantagio urged the media to refrain from speculating about the cause of death “so that his family can mourn its unexpected loss and say goodbye.”

As per the statement, his family is planning a funeral to be attended by close friends, relatives and members of his agency.

Moonbin started his career as a child actor. He appeared as a model in advertisements and on television. His sister, Moon Sua, is a rapper and lead vocalist for a K-pop girl group, Billie.

Moonbin is survived by his parents and his sister.

Also Read

There Is No Set Date for BTS Comeback, Says HYBE Chairman

There Is No Set Date for BTS Comeback, Says HYBE Chairman

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Topics:  Moonbin 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×