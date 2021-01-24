Not My Finest Hour: Justin Bieber Opens Up About 2014 Arrest
The 26-year-old singer took to Instagram to recall the incident.
On Saturday, Justin Bieber took to Instagram to open up about his 2014 encounter with the police when he was arrested. He wrote about how it was not his "finest hour" and that he was "unhappy, confused, angry, mislead, misunderstood and angry at god."
Sharing a photo taken at the time of his arrest, Bieber further wrote that he encourages people to not be ashamed of their past.
The caption reads, "7 years ago today I was arrested, not my finest hour. Not proud of where I was at in my life. I was hurting, unhappy, confused, angry, mislead, misunderstood and angry at god.. I also wore too much leather for someone in Miami. All this to say God has brought me a long way. From then til now I do realize something.. God was as close to me then as he is right now. My encouragement to you is to ‘let your past be a reminder of how far god has brought you. Don’t allow shame to ruin your “today” let the forgiveness of Jesus take over and watch your life blossom into all that God has designed you to be. LOVE YOU GUYS WITH MY WHOLE HEART"
Bieber, now 26, was arrested in 2014 for resisting arrest, driving under the influence and without a valid license. He was 19 at the time.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.