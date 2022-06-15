Justin Bieber Shares Health Update After Ramsay Hunt Syndrome Diagnosis

Justin Bieber has shared a health update on social media after he had revealed, on Friday (10 June) , that he has been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome. The singer has since ‘gotten better’.

On his Instagram story, Justin wrote, “Wanted to share a little bit of how I have been feelin. Each day has gotten better, and through all of the discomfort, I have found comfort in the one who designed me and knows me. I'm reminded he knows all of me. He knows the darkest parts of me that I want no one to know about and he constantly welcomes me into his loving arms.”