Justin Bieber Shares Health Update After Ramsay Hunt Syndrome Diagnosis
'I have found comfort in the one who designed me and knows me,' Justin Bieber wrote.
Justin Bieber has shared a health update on social media after he had revealed, on Friday (10 June) , that he has been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome. The singer has since ‘gotten better’.
On his Instagram story, Justin wrote, “Wanted to share a little bit of how I have been feelin. Each day has gotten better, and through all of the discomfort, I have found comfort in the one who designed me and knows me. I'm reminded he knows all of me. He knows the darkest parts of me that I want no one to know about and he constantly welcomes me into his loving arms.”
“This perspective has given me peace through this horrible storm that I'm facing. I know this storm will pass, but in the meantime, JESUS IS WITH ME,” the singer added.
Bieber had earlier informed his fans that he was pausing his Justice World Tour due to illness a few hours before his first scheduled concert in Toronto. He then revealed that he had been diagnosed with the rare neurological condition which caused partial facial paralysis.
He captioned the video, “IMPORTANT PLEASE WATCH. I love you guys and keep me in your prayers.”
"As you can see, this eye is not blinking, I can't smile on this side of my face, this nostril will not move. So, there's full paralysis on this side of my face. So for those who are frustrated by my cancellations of the next shows, I'm just physically, obviously, not capable of doing them. This is pretty serious, as you can see", Bieber said in his video.
Ramsay Hunt syndrome is a late-stage complication arising from the varicella-zoster virus. It happens when an outbreak of shingles affects a facial nerve near the ears.
According to the US National Organisation for Rare Disorders (NORD), many people who are diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome develop an ear rash and paralysis on one side of the face.
