'The Most Popular Jonas is...': Priyanka Chopra Roasts Nick & His Brothers

Speaking about the age gap Priyanka said, "Nick and I have a 10-year age gap. There are many 90s pop culture references he doesn't understand and I have to explain it to him. He showed me how to use Tik Tok for example. You know, and I showed him what a successful acting career looks like.” She left the audience in splits.

The actor also mentioned how she is more popular than the Jonas brothers on Instagram. “Have you noticed how much content the Jonas Brothers post online? They are always on Instagram, always on their phone. It's so cute. I'll tell you why. Because all of them combined still have less followers than me. So I guess the most popular Jonas is @priyankachopra on Instagram,” she said. Priyanka has 70 million followers on Instagram.