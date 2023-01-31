ADVERTISEMENT

Jennifer Aniston Wears a Manish Malhotra Lehenga In 'Murder Mystery 2' Trailer

Filmmaker Karan Johar commented on Netflix India’s Instagram post to react to Jennifer Aniston wearing the outfit.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
2 min read
The trailer for Jennifer Aniston’s Netflix original film Murder Mystery 2 dropped on Monday, 30 January. The film also stars Adam Sandler and is all set to be a comedy film with a twist. But more importantly, Jennifer was spotted wearing a gorgeous lehenga in the trailer of the film. The ivory number is created by Manish Malhotra and the news has taken the internet by storm. 

Karan Johar also reacted to the trailer on Netflix India’s Instagram post, Karan commented, “Go Manish!!!!! It’s your lehenga !!!!”

Check out the trailer here:

The film is all set to be a comedy wherein the main characters find themselves in the middle of a murder mystery when they are invited to attend a wedding by a Maharaja. Moreover, they take it upon themselves to find the missing Maharaja.

Many fans took to the comment section to react to the same, on user wrote, "Jen Aniston in Manish Malhotra!!” and another commented, "Jennifer Anniston in Indian wedding." 

The film is all set to release on 31 March.

