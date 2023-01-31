Jennifer Aniston Wears a Manish Malhotra Lehenga In 'Murder Mystery 2' Trailer
Filmmaker Karan Johar commented on Netflix India’s Instagram post to react to Jennifer Aniston wearing the outfit.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
The trailer for Jennifer Aniston’s Netflix original film Murder Mystery 2 dropped on Monday, 30 January. The film also stars Adam Sandler and is all set to be a comedy film with a twist. But more importantly, Jennifer was spotted wearing a gorgeous lehenga in the trailer of the film. The ivory number is created by Manish Malhotra and the news has taken the internet by storm.
Karan Johar also reacted to the trailer on Netflix India’s Instagram post, Karan commented, “Go Manish!!!!! It’s your lehenga !!!!”
Check out the trailer here:
The film is all set to be a comedy wherein the main characters find themselves in the middle of a murder mystery when they are invited to attend a wedding by a Maharaja. Moreover, they take it upon themselves to find the missing Maharaja.
Many fans took to the comment section to react to the same, on user wrote, "Jen Aniston in Manish Malhotra!!” and another commented, "Jennifer Anniston in Indian wedding."
The film is all set to release on 31 March.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities
Topics: Jennifer Aniston Manish Malhotra
25 10% off
100 10% off
200 10% off
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.