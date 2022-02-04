Javed Akhtar Provides Details on Farhan & Shibani Dandekar's Wedding

Javed Akhtar has confirmed that his son Farhan Akhtar will tie the knot with Shibani Dandekar on 21 February. Farhan and Shibani have been in a relationship for nearly four years. Akhtar added that due to the COVID restrictions, the wedding will be a "very simple affair" and will take place at Javed's family home in Khandala.

In an interview with Bombay Times Akhtar said, "Yes, the wedding is taking place. Most of the preparations are being taken care of by the wedding planners".