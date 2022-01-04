Javed Akhtar 'Appalled' by Bollywood's Silence on Haridwar Hate Speech

Lyricist Javed Akhtar tweeted that he is ‘appalled’ by Bollywood’s silence on the Haridwar hate speech at a ‘Dharam Sansad’ and ‘Bulli Bai’, an app where the pictures of hundreds of Muslim women were misused.

Javed Akhtar wrote, “There is an online auction of hundred women There are so called Dharm Sansads , advising the army the police n the people to go for the genocide of almost 200 MLN Indians .I am appalled with every one ‘s silence including my own n particularly of The PM . Is this Sub ka saath ?”