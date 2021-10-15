Nora Fatehi's Team Issues Statement After Actor Appears Before ED
Nora Fatehi appeared before the ED on Friday in a case involving fraudsters Sukesh Chandrasekar & Leena Paul.
After actor Nora Fatehi was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money-laundering case on Friday, her team has issued a statement saying Nora is a witness in the case.
"On behalf of Nora Fatehi, we would like to clarify the various conjectures floating around her. Nora has been a victim around the case and being a witness, she is co-operating and helping the officers in the investigation. We would like to make it clear that she has not been a part of any money laundering activity, she does not know or have any personal connection with the accused and has been called by ED to strictly help with the investigation", the statement read.
Nora's team also requested the media to refrain from publishing speculative reports regarding the same.
Meanwhile, actor Jacqueline Fernandez has been summoned by the ED again after she failed to turn up before the probe agency for a second time, as per a report by NDTV. Jacqueline has been asked to appear before the ED office in Delhi at 11am on Saturday, 16 October.
Like Nora, Jacqueline has also been called for questioning in a case against case against fraudsters Sukesh Chandrasekar and his actor-wife Leena Paul.
The Delhi Police have arrested Sukesh and Leena for allegedly duping the family of Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Singh of around Rs 200 crore.
