Nora Fatehi's Team Issues Statement After Actor Appears Before ED

After actor Nora Fatehi was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money-laundering case on Friday, her team has issued a statement saying Nora is a witness in the case.

"On behalf of Nora Fatehi, we would like to clarify the various conjectures floating around her. Nora has been a victim around the case and being a witness, she is co-operating and helping the officers in the investigation. We would like to make it clear that she has not been a part of any money laundering activity, she does not know or have any personal connection with the accused and has been called by ED to strictly help with the investigation", the statement read.

Nora's team also requested the media to refrain from publishing speculative reports regarding the same.