Italian Film Legend Gina Lollobrigida Passes Away

She reportedly underwent an operation in September.

Best known for Luigi Comencini's 1953 classic Bread, Love and Dreams, and Jean Delannoy's 1956 The Hunchback of Notre Dame. Her breakthrough role was in the 1953 film Beat the Devil. She starred alongside Hollywood legend Humphrey Bogart in the film.

The legendary actor was born on 4 July 1927, in Subiaco 50 kilometres east of Rome.

Lollobrigida won seven David di Donatello awards – the Italian equivalent of the Oscars. However, by the 1970s she had turned from acting to other creative pursuits such as photojournalism.