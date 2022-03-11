'It Was Implied I Had Staged It': Kerala Sexual Assault Case Survivor

She further said that for a survivor, having a support system is very important. "Putting up a fight without the support of my husband, family, friends and colleagues is just unimaginable. I don’t know if I would have had the courage without it. When I’m very sad and down, I’m thankful that there are a bunch of people around me telling me not to be sad. They remind me that I’m not wrong, I was wronged. The naysayers or negative people are just 2 or 3%, the rest are those who support me. Also, I have an invisible wall around me. I don’t want to keep track of the case every single day, I have a family and work life beyond that. I do understand that it is solely upon me to deal with the trial, but on the days that I work, I need to focus on that. I have had to tell some people not to send me things related to the trial".

(With inputs from The News Minute)