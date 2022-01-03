'Need Justice': Malayalam Actor Sexual Assault Case Survivor Writes to Kerala CM
Malayalam actor Dileep has been accused of paying Pulsar Suni to sexually assault the female actor.
(Trigger warning: Mentions of sexual assault)
The Malayalam actor, who was sexually assaulted in February 2017, wrote to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan about the recent developments in her case. The actor urged that the CM look into the latest allegations against actor Dileep who is one of the accused in the case. He has been accused of paying one ‘Pulsar’ Suni to abduct and sexually assault the actor.
In her letter to the CM, the actor expressed concerns about the future of her case since two Special Public Prosecutors (SPP) appointed for the case have resigned. She has urged the CM to appoint an SPP for the case and a copy of her letter has been sent to the Kerala Director General of Police, The News Minute reported.
After A Suresan, SPP VN Anilkumar Resigns
The Special Public Prosecutor in her case, VN Anilkumar resigned from his position last week citing the judge’s attitude as the reason. Before Anilkumar, SPP A Suresan also resigned from the case in November 2020 accusing judge Honey Verghese of bias. The actor had earlier filed a plea to change the trial judge but the High Court held the reasons for the same to be unsustainable.
In her petition, the actor had stated that the defence counsel asked her questions about her character during the cross-examination. Her lawyer's objections about the questions were overruled by the judge.
Before VN Anilkumar resigned, the prosecution had approached the Kerala High Court on 27 December challenging Judge Verghese’s order denying them permission to re-examine some witnesses. The prosecution also informed the High Court that of the accused only Dileep had objected to being re-examined.
Balachandra Kumar’s Allegations Against Actor Dileep
Balachandra alleged that actor Dileep had access to the video footage of the assault even before it was submitted to the court.
He added that he met the accused Pulsar Suni at Dileep’s residence. The News Minute reported that Balachandra Kumar and Dileep’s brother Anoop went out to get some food and Dileep had asked Anoop to drop off a man on the way.
Balachandra claims that the man introduced himself as ‘Pulsar’ Suni. He alleged that Anoop and Suni had a conversation about a large sum of money. He also alleged that Dileep asked him to not mention the incident several times.
In February 2017, ‘Pulsar’ Suni and others were arrested in the case involving the alleged abduction and sexual assault of a female actor that month in a moving vehicle. In July, actor Dileep was arrested by the Aluva police in the case and the charge sheet alleged that the actor had paid Suni to commit the crime and record visuals of it.
Judge Honey Verghese will hear the Kerala police’s plea regarding reinvestigation of the Malayalam actor sexual assault case on 4 January.
(with inputs from The News Minute)
