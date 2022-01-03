'Need Justice': Malayalam Actor Sexual Assault Case Survivor Writes to Kerala CM

Balachandra Kumar’s Allegations Against Actor Dileep

Balachandra alleged that actor Dileep had access to the video footage of the assault even before it was submitted to the court.

He added that he met the accused Pulsar Suni at Dileep’s residence. The News Minute reported that Balachandra Kumar and Dileep’s brother Anoop went out to get some food and Dileep had asked Anoop to drop off a man on the way.

Balachandra claims that the man introduced himself as ‘Pulsar’ Suni. He alleged that Anoop and Suni had a conversation about a large sum of money. He also alleged that Dileep asked him to not mention the incident several times.

In February 2017, ‘Pulsar’ Suni and others were arrested in the case involving the alleged abduction and sexual assault of a female actor that month in a moving vehicle. In July, actor Dileep was arrested by the Aluva police in the case and the charge sheet alleged that the actor had paid Suni to commit the crime and record visuals of it.

Judge Honey Verghese will hear the Kerala police’s plea regarding reinvestigation of the Malayalam actor sexual assault case on 4 January.

(with inputs from The News Minute)