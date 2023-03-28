'When Your Privacy is Invaded, You Have Every Right to Speak up': Ishaan Khatter

Speaking about his relationship with Shahid Kapoor Ishaan said, "It's like any sibling relationship, it's a very special bond. Shahid didn't have an elder brother, so he was very much the quintessential elder brother for me. But as we are growing up we are becoming more friendly, and there are more things to talk about. In many ways we are the same, yet we have different personalities".

Ishaan also opened up about privacy of celebrities being invaded at times and when it's important to speak up. "Any time you feel like your privacy is being invaded, you are well within your right to say that you are not comfortable. I think people often feel like just because you are a celebrity you are obligated to entertain certain kinds of questions, but you are actually not. Secondly, the media should also be sensitive when it comes to consent, because we are also human beings and living our lives just like everyone else".

Video Editor: Arnab Chakravorty