Is Preity Zinta's Real Name Pritam Singh? Actor Clarifies; Pins It On Bobby Deol

Clearing all the misconceptions, Preity shared a video on Instagram and wrote, "Over the years I have consistently read in various media articles that I have changed my name from Pritam Singh Zinta to Preity Zinta. I have tried to set the record straight so many times by telling everyone that, on the sets of “Soldier” @iambobbydeol called me Pritam Singh as a Joke (pls ask him why he chose that name when u meet him) The movie became a blockbuster, our friendship flourished & since then Pritam Singh - the name is still stuck to me….. Bachaao (Save me) So one last time folks - Pritam Singh was NEVER my name. It’s always been Preity. Hope this clarifies everything once and for all.

