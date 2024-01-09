Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare Host a Fun Slumber Party Ahead of Their Udaipur Wedding

Ira recently shared her wedding itinerary on Instagram. The couple's pre-wedding festivities began on 8 January with a Mehendi brunch, followed by a 'hi tea' and dinner. At 10 pm, the couple had a slumber party for their friends and relatives.

Ira and Nupur's sangeet ceremony will take place on 9 January at 7 pm, followed by their wedding on 10 January at 4 pm.

The couple will reportedly host a star-studded reception for their industry friends on 13 January.