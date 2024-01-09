Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare Host a Fun Slumber Party Ahead of Their Udaipur Wedding

After legally registering their marriage in Mumbai, Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare are all set to tie the knot in a grand wedding ceremony in Udaipur on 10 January, as per reports.
On Monday, 8 January, the couple hosted a fun slumber party for their friends and relatives after their Mehendi ceremony.
Several videos from the party surfaced on social media. In one of the videos, Ira and Nupur could be seen dancing their hearts out on 'Lungi Dance' with other guests.
Have a look:
Ira recently shared her wedding itinerary on Instagram. The couple's pre-wedding festivities began on 8 January with a Mehendi brunch, followed by a 'hi tea' and dinner. At 10 pm, the couple had a slumber party for their friends and relatives.
Ira and Nupur's sangeet ceremony will take place on 9 January at 7 pm, followed by their wedding on 10 January at 4 pm.
The couple will reportedly host a star-studded reception for their industry friends on 13 January.
