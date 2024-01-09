Join Us On:
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare Host a Fun Slumber Party Ahead of Their Udaipur Wedding

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare are all set to tie the knot on 10 January.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
story-hero-img
i
Hindi Female
listen
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

Newsletter image

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

After legally registering their marriage in Mumbai, Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare are all set to tie the knot in a grand wedding ceremony in Udaipur on 10 January, as per reports.

On Monday, 8 January, the couple hosted a fun slumber party for their friends and relatives after their Mehendi ceremony.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Several videos from the party surfaced on social media. In one of the videos, Ira and Nupur could be seen dancing their hearts out on 'Lungi Dance' with other guests.

Have a look:

Ira recently shared her wedding itinerary on Instagram. The couple's pre-wedding festivities began on 8 January with a Mehendi brunch, followed by a 'hi tea' and dinner. At 10 pm, the couple had a slumber party for their friends and relatives.

Ira and Nupur's sangeet ceremony will take place on 9 January at 7 pm, followed by their wedding on 10 January at 4 pm.

The couple will reportedly host a star-studded reception for their industry friends on 13 January.

Also Read

In Pics: Inside Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare’s Udaipur Wedding Festivities

alsoRead-img

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Topics:  Aamir Khan   Ira Khan   Nupur Shikhare 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×