All We Know About Ira Khan & Nupur Shikhare's Wedding Festivities

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare registered their marriage in Mumbai on 3 January in the presence of close friends and family. From actor Aamir Khan to his ex-wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao - all joined in to celebrate their union.
Meanwhile, Nupur jogged to the wedding venue and Ira opted for a simple outfit for her registration - it was a fuss-free and simple wedding, unlike the many other quintessential Bollywood weddings with its glitz and glam.
However, it seems that there is more to their wedding festivities than we initially anticipated.
Udaipur Wedding
As per a report by India Today, their is a Udaipur wedding complete with all the rituals on 8 January and a reception on 13 January in Mumbai. Actors Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, along with other Bollywood celebrities, are said to be on the guest list of the reception.
The Udaipur wedding, on the other hand, is said to be an intimate affair with family and friends, as per sources.
Ira and Nupur's Grand Reception
In continuation of the India Today report, the reception has been planned at BKC Jio Centre, and the who's who from Bollywood and the political world have been invited.
The guest list includes Salman, Shah Rukh, Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan, Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Rajkumar Hirani, Ashutosh Gowarikar and Juhi Chawla, among many others. Aamir has reportedly also extended the invitation to the Ambani family and celebrities from the south film industries have also been invited for the grand reception in Mumbai.
The Registration Ceremony
During the official registration ceremony groom skipped the usual baraat and jogged to reach his wife-to-be Ira. The ceremony took place in Mumbai at Taj Lands End.
The wedding was also attended by the Ambanis. Aamir and Kiran had received Mukesh and Nita Ambani as they had arrived at the wedding venue.
Several videos and pictures of the family posing for the paparazzi after the wedding were doing the rounds on social media.
Reportedly, Nupur and Ira met during the Covid-19 lockdown, when Nupur was training Aamir Khan and Ira was living with her father.
