All We Know About Ira Khan & Nupur Shikhare's Wedding Festivities

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare registered their marriage in Mumbai on 3 January in the presence of close friends and family. From actor Aamir Khan to his ex-wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao - all joined in to celebrate their union.

Meanwhile, Nupur jogged to the wedding venue and Ira opted for a simple outfit for her registration - it was a fuss-free and simple wedding, unlike the many other quintessential Bollywood weddings with its glitz and glam.

However, it seems that there is more to their wedding festivities than we initially anticipated.