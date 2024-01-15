ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Ira Khan Lifts Nupur Shikhare In Unseen Pictures From Their Wedding Reception

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare hosted a grand wedding reception in Mumbai on 13 January.

Quint Entertainment
Following their grand wedding in Udaipur, Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare shared some loved-up pictures from their starry wedding reception in Mumbai on social media on 14 January.

In the candid photos, Nupur and Ira are all smiles as they look into each other's eyes. In one picture, Ira can even be seen lifting Nupur.

Sharing the photos on Instagram, Nupur wrote, "I want to be VERY married with you bubs @khan.ira."

Have a look at his post here:

Ira was quick to respond to the post. She commented, "I already am VERY married to you." Nupur replied to Ira's comment with red heart emojis.

Have a look at their Instagram exchange here:

Ira and Nupur registered their marriage in Mumbai on 3 January, following which the couple had a Christian wedding in Udaipur. Ira and Nupur exchanged their wedding vows in the presence of their friends and family on 10 January.

From Bollywood actor Aamir Khan to Shah Rukh Khan, many prominent celebrities from the film fraternity attended the couple's grand wedding reception in Mumbai.

Ira and Nupur reportedly met during the COVID-19 lockdown. Soon after, the two fell in love and made their relationship official on social media.

Topics:  Ira Khan   Nupur Shikhare 

