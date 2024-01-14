In Photos: Shah Rukh-Gauri, Aditya Thackeray Join Ira-Nupur's Wedding Reception

Following their dreamy vows ceremony in Udaipur on 10 January, Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare hosted a grand wedding reception for their industry friends in Mumbai on 13 January.
From Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan to Madhuri Dixit and Sriram Nene, several prominent celebrities from the industry joined the celebration.
