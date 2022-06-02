Anek & NE India: Peace for One Doesn’t Mean Peace for All

Anek is a rare, timely and powerful social-political drama that brings to focus the troubled region of Northeast India. The film begins with Aido (Andrea Kevichusa), who is seen entering a pub with her friends. When the place is raided by police officials, she is the first one to be taken as she belongs to the Northeast. She is abused and subjected to abusive comments by officials such as ‘parlour girl’, ‘massage woman’, and ‘one who runs a prostitution racket’. Even educated people harbour prejudices about the culture and the people of the Northeast, though it’s part of the Indian subcontinent.

Aman alias Joshua (Ayushman Khuranna) is a secret cop and undercover agent who tries to strike a peace accord with separatist leader Tiger Sangha. During his mission, as he comes to understand the ground realities and the problems that the people of the Northeast face, he becomes more involved and invested in them. His mission then becomes to bring complete peace and tranquillity to the region and reduce the racial tensions that have prevailed for ages.