Campaign Against Kartik Aaryan Seems Concerted: Anubhav Sinha

Ever since Karan Johar's Dharma Productions decided to replace Kartik from Dostana 2, there have been reports claiming the actor lost out on Freddie, a production by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chilles Entertainment. Recently, there were more speculations that Kartik has been dropped from an Aanand L Rai project. Later, the filmmaker clarified that he never signed a film with Kartik Aaryan.

The actor hasn't issued a statement yet regarding these speculations.