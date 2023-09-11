Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan has created history at the box office. The film has collected a whopping 500 crores in merely four days. People from the Indian film industry are equally thrilled about the success of the film. Many took to social media to cheer on SRK as it crossed the 500 crore mark. Now, Akshay Kumar has taken to Twitter to congratulate King Khan in regard to the success of the film.
Akshay wrote a sweet message for SRK, "What massive success!!Congratulations my Jawan Pathaan @iamsrk Our films are back and how." While King Khan penned an equally lovely note thanking him, "Aap ne Dua maangi na hum sab ke liye toh kaise khaali jayegi (It is because you prayed for us, it could not go in vain). All the best and stay healthy Khiladi! Love u."
Take a look here:
Jawan stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone in an extended cameo. The film opened to great reviews from both the audience and critics.
The film released on 7 September.
