‘If He is Happy, Nothing Else Matters’: Salim Khan On Arbaaz Khan's Marriage

Actor-producer Arbaaz Khan tied the knot with make-up artist Shura Khan on 24 December in Mumbai. Salim Khan recently opened up about his son Arbaaz Khan's second wedding as he married makeup artist Shura Khan in a nikkah ceremony.
Salim who is very happy for his son, said, told News18, “They decided to get married. Mere hisaab se, ye koi gunaah nahi hai (according to me, it is not a crime). I am happy for him (Arbaaz Khan) and I have given my blessings to the bride and the groom.”
Salim added, "I don’t think there was any need for a discussion. He is young, educated, and mature and can make his own decisions. There is no need for my permission. If he is happy then nothing else matters. He just mentioned that he was going to get married and I said that’s fine. I also feel that it’s better not to interfere in anyone’s life as it causes problems.”
Meanwhile, the wedding was an intimate affair, attended by the couple's friends and family, and was held at Arbaaz's sister Arpita Khan Sharma's residence.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)