Join Us On:
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

‘If He is Happy, Nothing Else Matters’: Salim Khan On Arbaaz Khan's Marriage

Salim Khan recently opened up about his son Arbaaz Khan's second wedding.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
‘If He is Happy, Nothing Else Matters’: Salim Khan On Arbaaz Khan's Marriage
i
Hindi Female
listen
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Actor-producer Arbaaz Khan tied the knot with make-up artist Shura Khan on 24 December in Mumbai. Salim Khan recently opened up about his son Arbaaz Khan's second wedding as he married makeup artist Shura Khan in a nikkah ceremony. 

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Salim who is very happy for his son, said, told News18, “They decided to get married. Mere hisaab se, ye koi gunaah nahi hai (according to me, it is not a crime). I am happy for him (Arbaaz Khan) and I have given my blessings to the bride and the groom.”

Salim added, "I don’t think there was any need for a discussion. He is young, educated, and mature and can make his own decisions. There is no need for my permission. If he is happy then nothing else matters. He just mentioned that he was going to get married and I said that’s fine. I also feel that it’s better not to interfere in anyone’s life as it causes problems.”

Meanwhile, the wedding was an intimate affair, attended by the couple's friends and family, and was held at Arbaaz's sister Arpita Khan Sharma's residence.

Also Read

Salman Khan, Sohail Khan in Inside Pics From Arbaaz Khan & Shura Khan's Wedding

Salman Khan, Sohail Khan in Inside Pics From Arbaaz Khan & Shura Khan's Wedding

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Topics:  Salman Khan   Arbaaz Khan 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
×
×