Ibrahim Ali Khan to Sign His Second Film Backed by Dinesh Vijan: Report

Ibrahim Ali Khan's second project is reportedly a romantic drama titled 'Diler'.

Ibrahim Ali Khan to Sign His Second Film Backed by Dinesh Vijan: Report
Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, has reportedly bagged his second film. The project, which is said to be a romantic drama, will be produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, according to Pinkvilla.

The film will reportedly be directed by Kunal Deshmukh and is tentatively titled Diler.

Speaking about Ibrahim's next project, a source told Pinkvilla, "Ibrahim Ali Khan loved the script and immediately gave his nod. It’s a very balanced, well-written love story that promises to take audiences on a ride filled with love and music. The conversation with Ibrahim has reached a final stage, and he will soon be signing on the dotted line. Ibrahim’s jump from thriller to romance also showcases his versatility as an upcoming performer."

As per reports, Ibrahim will be making his Bollywood debut with Dharma Productions' Hindi remake of the Malayalam film Hridayam. Titled Sarzameen, the film will be helmed by Kayoze Irani and will also star Kajol, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Rajesh Sharma.

The source further told Pinkvilla, "He (Ibrahim) is very warm, childish. He is new to the business and has yet to catch up. He has zero attitude. Unlike some other newcomers, he isn't overly smart (or doesn't carry the star kid tag). Work-wise, he was good. And, of course, he reminds everyone of Saif Ali Khan. When he comes to the sets, it feels like Saif from 20 years ago has stepped in. He is so young and just a true carbon copy of his father."

Meanwhile, Ibrahim was last seen celebrating Raksha Bandhan with his sister Sara Ali Khan and father Saif at their Mumbai residence.

Topics:  Dinesh Vijan   Ibrahim Ali Khan 

