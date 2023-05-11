'I Was Always On The Phone In Tears': Priyanka On Relationship Before Marriage

Priyanka Chopra is gearing up for the release of her new film Love Again. And while the Citadel actor is promoting the film in full swing she has made some major revelations about her personal life. From her experience of dating co-stars in Bollywood to her past exes, the actor has revealed a lot about her romantic life prior to her marriage with singer-actor Nick Jonas.
Priyanka Chopra on dating her co-stars
She revealed that she did not give herself time from one relationship to the other. During her appearance on Call Her Daddy podcast with host Alex Cooper, she said: "I think I worked a lot and I always ended up dating the actors that I worked with. And I think that I just thought I had an idea of what a relationship should be like, and I kept seeking that and trying to fit the people that came into my life into my idea of that relationship."
She got candid about her relationships ending really badly but pointed out that people she dated were "really wonderful".
She said that she kept making the same mistakes: "The repeating of the mistake was always feeling like, I need to be the caretaker, always feeling like it's okay to cancel my job, my work, my meeting or my priority to make sure that he's propped up."
She went on to state: "I literally would become like a doormat and I was like, 'okay, that's fine.'"
She went on to add that she felt 'invisible' in her relationships. So she decided to take a break.
Her last relationship before her marriage
She got candid about how when Nick came into her life she was already dating someone while shooting Quantico, she said: "I was in a relationship at that point of time and so was Nick. But my co-actors hated my boyfriend at the time because I’d always be on the phone in tears and they’d be waiting for me. They were like, ‘you need to get out of this f***ing relationship."
"After my ex (boyfriend) and before my husband, I literally took two years off."Priyanka Chopra, Actor
Adding, "So Graham (her Quantico co-star) was like, ‘you must meet Nick; he is so lovely and you guys will really get along.’ I didn’t take it seriously… but Nick slid into my DMs."
In the end, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in December 2018 after dating for a few months.
