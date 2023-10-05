'I Felt Insignificant’: Suhana Khan On Her First Day On 'The Archies' Set

Actor Suhana Khan is currently gearing up is for the release of her debut film, The Archies. The up and coming actor, who is the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, during a recent conclave with the rest of the makers and actors The Archies opened up about her experience working as an actor.
During the event with India Today she opened up about how insignificant she felt, she said:
"I guess all of that is very different from being in a Netflix film and being on a real film set as a working actor, I think, from the number of people on set, from the number of lights on set and the hair and makeup and all the chaos. And in the middle of this, I felt extremely insignificant. And, I guess I kind of knew that everything that everyone was doing around me was felicitating the director’s vision, Zoya’s vision and I guess knowing that on my first day and realising that, I felt extremely nervous."
Take a look at the new poster from the film:
The comics follow the adventures of Archie Andrews and his friends, Veronica Lodge, Betty Cooper, Veronica Lodge, Jughead Jones, and Kevin Keller. The Archies stars Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Yuvraj Menda, Mihir Ahuja, Dot and Vedang Raina.
The film will stream from 7 December.
