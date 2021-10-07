'Own Everything You Experience': Hrithik Roshan Pens Note For Aryan Khan

Hrithik began by writing, "My dear Aryan. Life is a strange ride . It’s great because it’s uncertain. It’s great cause it throws you curve balls, but god is kind. He gives only the toughest ones the toughest balls to play. You know you are chosen when amidst the chaos you can feel the pressure to hold your own. And I know you must feel it now. The anger, the confusion, the helplessness. Aaah , the very ingredients that are needed to burn the hero out from inside you. But be wary , those same ingredients could burn away the good stuff... the kindness, the compassion, the love".

Hrithik added that mistakes, failings, victories and successes are "all the same if you know which parts to keep with you and which parts to throw away from the experience. But know that you can grow better with them all. I’v known you as a kid and i’v known you as a man. Own it. Own everything you experience. They’r your gifts".

"Keep calm . Observe. These moments are the makers of your Tom. And Tom is going to have a brilliant sun shining. But for it , you must go thru the dark. Calm , still , owning your own. And trusting the light. Within. It’s always there. Love you man", the Super 30 actor signed off.

Earlier, Hansal Mehta, Sussanne Khan, Shashi Tharoor and others have also extended their support to Shah Rukh Khan.