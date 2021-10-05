I Stand With SRK: Pooja Bhatt, Shashi Tharoor React to Aryan Khan’s NCB Arrest

Several celebrities including Sussanne Khan, Hansal Mehta, and Shashi Tharoor came out in support of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s Aryan Khan who was arrested by the NCB in the cruise ship raid off the coast of Mumbai.

Sussanne Khan, who is a close friend of Gauri, wrote that she stands by Gauri and Shahrukh, and Aryan is a ‘good kid’ who was at the ‘wrong place at the wrong time’.

“I think this is not about Aryan Khan, as he was unfortunately at the wrong place at the wrong time, this situation is being made an example to drive home the excitement that some people get as they have a witch hunt from Bollywood. It’s sad and unfair as he is a good kid. I stand by Gauri and Shahrukh,” Sussanne wrote.