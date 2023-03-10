'Missed You': Arjun Kapoor Remembers His Mom As Sister Anshula Walks The Ramp
Arjun Kapoor also shared a video of him cheering for his sister as she walked the ramp.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
Arjun Kapoor wrote a heartfelt note about his mother as his sister, Anshula Kapoor, walked the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week. Arjun took to Instagram to talk about how he missed his mother at the event and how proud he is of his sister. He wrote the heartbreaking note on Friday, 10 March.
Arjun Kapoor took to Instagram to write, "Hope u r watching her today and smiling mom…Missed having u there to see what ur daughter has grown up to become…Proud of u ansh… u inspire me to never give up @anshulakapoor"
Arjun also shared a video alongside the note, in which he can be seen cheering for his sister as she walks the ramp. His sister wore designs by Mohit Rai and Ridhi Bansal. She walked amongst other celebrities such as Sonakshi Sinha and Antara Marwah.
Take a look at her outfit here:
Arjun and Anshula's mother, Mona was married to producer Boney Kapoor from 1983 to 1996. She was also a successful film producer. She passed away in March 2012 after her battle with cancer.
The Kuttey actor will be seen in Ajay Bahl's thriller The Ladykiller.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.