Domestic Violence Case: Honey Singh Appears Before Delhi Court

Rapper Honey Singh has appeared before Delhi's Tis Hazari District Court on Friday, 3 September, in a domestic violence case filed against him by his wife Shalini Talwar, as per a report by ANI. The Delhi court judge is counselling Singh and his estranged wife in his chamber, PTI reported. Singh's lawyer has also reportedly submitted details of the singer's income to the court.

On 28 August, the court had directed Honey Singh to appear before it on 3 September after he failed to do so citing poor health.