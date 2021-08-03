Honey Singh’s Wife Alleges Domestic Abuse, Files Plea in Court

According to a report in News18, the complaint filed by Talwar also mentions Singh’s parents. The complaint reportedly accuses the respondents of physical and emotional abuse. The Court reportedly expects Singh’s response by 28 August.

“The Applicant (Wife). aged 38 years, is filing the instant petition under section 12 of the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005 (PWDV Act 2005) against the Respondents, seeking protection orders and other reliefs against the atrocities committed by the Respondents,” the complaint reads, as reported by News18.

She has also reportedly alleged that he became “rude, brash, aggressive, contemptuous and disrespectful” and has also accused him of hiding his marital status and being unfaithful. Honey Singh and Shalini Talwar got married in 2011.

On the career front, he recently worked on the song ‘Shor Machega’ in the film Mumbai Saga, and released the song ‘Saiyyan Ji’ in January, featuring Nusharratt Bharuccha.