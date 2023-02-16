Hollywood Actor Raquel Welch Passes Away at 82
The actor won a Golden Globe award for her performance in the 1974 film 'The Three Musketeers.'
Actor Raquel Welch, who paved the way for modern-day action heroines in Hollywood films, died at the age of 82 on 15 February 2023, as per a report by BBC.
The actor was considered a sex symbol during the '60s and the '70s. She also won a Golden Globe Award for her role in 1974's The Three Musketeers. Born Jo-Raquel Tejada in 1940, the celebrated icon grew up in California. She was also briefly a local weather forecaster.
She came into the limelight when she scored cameos in A House Is Not A Home, and Roustabout, a musical starring Elvis Presley. But she primarily came into the fore with the science-fiction film Fantastic Voyage and fantasy film One Million Years B.C.
However, despite the fact that she was widely recognised as a sex symbol she admitted that she found discomfort in the title. She said, according to a report by BBC, "was not brought up to be a sex symbol, nor is it in my nature to be one."
Reese Witherspoon took to Twitter to mourn the death of the beloved actor, she said, "So sad to hear about Raquel Welch's passing. I loved working with her on Legally Blonde. She was elegant , professional and glamorous beyond belief. Simply stunning. May all her angels carry her home. Sending love to her family and her many fans."
Welch appeared in over 30 movies and 50 television shows.
She is survived by her son, Damon Welch, and daughter Latanne "Tahnee" Welch, who is also an actor as well.
