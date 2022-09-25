Hollywood Actor John Cusack Supports Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra
He had earlier extended his support to the farmers' protest.
John Cusack expressed his support for Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'. The march is supposed to cover over 12 states. He had earlier extended his support to the farmers' protest and also the protest against Citizenship Amendment Act in India.
John Cusack took to Twitter to write, "Indian parliament member Rahul Gandhi is walking to Kashmir - from Kerala."
" He responded to a person thanking him for his support to which he said, "Yes - solidarity - to all anti-fascists everywhere!"
'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Kanyakumari to Kashmir cover a distance of 3,500-km. And it is supposed to be completed in 150 days. From Kerala, the journey will go through the state for the next 18 days. They will reach Karnataka on 30 September. Thereafter, they will be in Karnataka for 21 days moving north. The march is supposed to cover a distance of 25 km every day.
Topics: Rahul Gandhi John Cusack
