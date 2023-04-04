Here’s Why Virat Kohli Started Laughing While Getting Clicked by the Paparazzi
Virat Kohli find the comments of the paparazzi 'really funny'.
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma recently attended the Indian Sports Honours Awards. And in some of the pictures of the duo at the event Virat and Anushka can be seen laughing. The reason is the hilarious comments made by Indian paparazzi while clicking pictures of celebrities.
Anushka addressed why some actors laugh so much in their pictures, she said: “The things photographers say while clicking our pictures are really funny. So, if someone is looking at our pictures and wondering why are we laughing so much, ‘Itna kya funny tha (what was so funny?)’, it was because they have said something like that. They make comments like, ‘nice look, looking good, looking good.’ That’s so funny.”
Kohli went on to say, “Today, while we were coming, I almost burst into laughter. I could not control my laughter. Even she (Anushka) asked me are you trying to control your laughter, I said yeah because they were saying things like, ‘Aye kya mast jodi hai re!’ (What a nice couple) You wouldn’t hear anyone say something like that to us in a normal scenario.”
On the work front, Anushka will be next seen in Chakda Xpress. She was last seen in Zero.
