Here's Why Nayanthara's Tirupati Temple Visit Courted Controversy

South cine actor Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Nigam recently got married in Mahabalipuram on 9 June. Since then, the couple has been in the headlines for their wedding updates. However, the pair got into a controversy when Nayanthara reportedly walked into the premises of the Mada Streets in Tirupati, wearing her footwear on Friday, 10 June.



The newly-wed couple had gone to the hill temple in Tirupati to participate in the Kalyanotsavam of Lord Venkateswara, when a video of the O2 actor posing for the photographers in her footwear went viral.