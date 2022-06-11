Here's Why Nayanthara's Tirupati Temple Visit Courted Controversy
Actor Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh tied the knot on 9 June.
South cine actor Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Nigam recently got married in Mahabalipuram on 9 June. Since then, the couple has been in the headlines for their wedding updates. However, the pair got into a controversy when Nayanthara reportedly walked into the premises of the Mada Streets in Tirupati, wearing her footwear on Friday, 10 June.
The newly-wed couple had gone to the hill temple in Tirupati to participate in the Kalyanotsavam of Lord Venkateswara, when a video of the O2 actor posing for the photographers in her footwear went viral.
Several political leaders and critics claimed that the Nayanthara's 'actions' hurt the religious sentiments of the people and urged Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), to take stringent actions against the actor for breaking the temple norms, as per a report by The Hindu.
As per the TTD regulations, walking amidst the temple premises with footwear is strictly prohibited. The TTD has also installed several notice boards in different languages to broadcast the same message and safeguard the town's holiness through it.
According to The Hindu, Bali Reddy, a TTD Vigilance Gaurd Officer stated to the media that he will take the matter to the higher authorities and take legal action against it.
