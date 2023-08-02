Here's Who Ranveer Singh Thinks Is Most Like His 'Rocky Aur Rani' Character

In the film, Ranveer plays a vibrant character who falls in love with Alia Bhatt's character. His jovial nature is seemingly in sharp contrast with Alia's character, and this forms the crux of the story.

Ranveer's film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani helmed by Karan Johar. The film also features Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Tota Roy Chowdhury and Churni Ganguly. It marks Karan Johar's first directorial venture in seven years after Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.