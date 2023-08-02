ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Here's Who Ranveer Singh Thinks Is Most Like His 'Rocky Aur Rani' Character

Here's Who Ranveer Singh Thinks Is Most Like His 'Rocky Aur Rani' Character

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh are the lead in 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.'

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
Here's Who Ranveer Singh Thinks Is Most Like His 'Rocky Aur Rani' Character
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Ranveer Singh took to social media to compare his Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani character to his Nana. He shared a sweet photo along with the hilarious caption talking about how his nana is "peak Rocky-ism."

ADVERTISEMENT

Ranveer took to Instagram to say "Nana is peak Rocky-ism! 93 and Rock(y)ing!!!"

In the film, Ranveer plays a vibrant character who falls in love with Alia Bhatt's character. His jovial nature is seemingly in sharp contrast with Alia's character, and this forms the crux of the story.

Ranveer's film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani helmed by Karan Johar. The film also features Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Tota Roy Chowdhury and Churni Ganguly. It marks Karan Johar's first directorial venture in seven years after Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Also Read

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Box Office: Ranveer-Alia Film Crosses 60 Crore

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Box Office: Ranveer-Alia Film Crosses 60 Crore

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Topics:  Ranveer Singh 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×