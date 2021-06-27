Priyanka Gives Peek Into 'Namesake' Dining Room at Her NYC Eatery
"The Sona experience is so unique", Priyanka Chopra wrote about her restaurant in New York.
Priyanka Chopra finally managed to pay a visit to her restaurant in New York, Sona. The actor took to Instagram to share a bunch of photos. Priyanka, who was shooting for Citadel in London, couldn't attend Sona's launch earlier this year, but she made up for it by feating on her favourite dishes. She dug into golgappas among other things. PeeCee also offered a glimpse of the private dining room, Mimi's, named after her.
"I cannot believe I’m finally at @sonanewyork and seeing our labour of love after 3 years of planning. My heart is so full to go into the kitchen and meet the team that makes @sonanewyork such a wholesome experience. From my namesake private dining room, Mimi’s, to the gorgeous interiors, the stunning art by Indian artists (for sale) and the yummy food and drinks, the Sona experience is so unique and a part of my heart in the heart of New York City", Priyanka captioned the photos.
Earlier, in an Instagram post, Priyanka had written that it was her husband Nick Jonas who had suggested the name of the restaurant.
"Hubby came up with the name at an early tasting with the team, as Sona means “gold,” and he had heard that word in India, well...A LOT, throughout our wedding!", the actor wrote.
