Pics: Priyanka Chopra's Sona Restaurant All Set to Open Its Doors
A puja was performed by restaurateur Maneesh Goyal, who collaborated with Priyanka for the project.
Priyanka Chopra's Indian restaurant in New York, called Sona, is ready to open its doors for foodies. Before that, the team performed a puja. Restaurateur Maneesh Goyal, who has collaborated with Priyanka for this endeavour, took to Instagram to share some photos from the ceremony, adding it's similar to the one they did in 2019.
Maneesh also wrote that they had planned to inaugurate Sona by 2020, but that got pushed because of the pandemic.
“This morning at SONA, we conducted a small puja or blessing ceremony. We’ll be seeing our first guests very soon and it was important to both @priyankachopra and myself that we hold a puja before our doors are officially open. It was so special to gather in this way. Friends & supporters of @sonanewyork from India to London to California joined in. This morning’s ceremony was especially poignant since, in September 2019, we did a similar ceremony to bless the space while it was raw—before we started any construction at all. At that time, we thought we’d be open by the Summer of 2020. Of course, we had no idea what 2020 had in store for us. I give that first blessing a lot of credit for seeing us through…and guiding us as we fought to keep our project alive. And now, a year and half after that first puja, SONA is ready. I am so grateful for all the blessings we have received. Here we go! #sonanewyork", Maneesh wrote.
Sona's official website also gives a glimpse of the interiors.
Previously, Priyanka Chopra posted a message on social media about her restaurant. "I’m thrilled to present to you SONA, a new restaurant in NYC that I poured my love for Indian food into. SONA is the very embodiment of timeless India and the flavours I grew up with. The kitchen is helmed by the incredible Chef @harinayak, a masterful talent, who has created the most delicious and innovative menu, taking you on a food journey through my amazing country. SONA is opening later this month, and I can’t wait to see you there! This endeavour would not have been possible without the leadership of my friends Maneesh Goyal and David Rabin. Thank you to our designer Melissa Bowers and the rest of the team for realizing this vision so clearly", the actor had written.
