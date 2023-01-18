Here's What Akshay Kumar Gave Twinkle Khanna For Their Wedding Anniversary
Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna celebrated their wedding anniversary on 17 January.
Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna have spent 22 years together. The couple took to social media to celebrate their wedding anniversary which was on 17 January. Twinkle took to Instagram to share the adorable yet hilarious gift that Akshay gave her. And her husband took to social media to talk about how they two "imperfect" people have stuck together.
Twinkle wrote a lovely caption along with the picture of the gift that was given to her, she said: "Only he could have got me this card! 22 years and it feels like our 2nd anniversary. It's been over two decades and we have built a life that encompasses two children, our extended families, work, friends, dogs, a few goldfish, independence and stability. I suppose you don't have to be alike to make it work. You just have to like each other enough."
Akshay Kumar wrote a sweet message for his wife, as well, he wrote, "Two imperfect people who have perfectly been stuck together since twenty-two years! Happy anniversary Tina."
Twinkle is seen hosting a show called The Icons, in which the who's who of Bollywood show up and talk about their lives. Moreover, she is known for being a writer and has published books like Mrs Funnybones.
Akshay, on the other hand, was last seen in Ram Setu.
