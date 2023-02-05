ADVERTISEMENT

Here's Shah Rukh's Sweet Reply to a Young Fan Saying She Didn't Like 'Pathaan'

'Pathaan' is a massive success at the box office.

Shah Rukh Khan, who is currently reeling from the success of Pathaan recently responded to a video which showcased a child telling her parents that she didn't like the film. Shah Rukh took to social media on Sunday, 5 February to give a sweet reply to the child.

Here's how 'King Khan' responded: "Oh oh!! Have to work harder now. Back to the drawing board. Can’t let the younger audience be disappointed. Desh ke youth ka sawaal hai. PS: Try DDLJ on her please….maybe she is the romantic types….kids u never know!"

Pathaan marks Shah Rukh's comeback after four years of being away from the cinemas. He will also be seen in Dunki and Jawan.

Deepika Padukone and John Abraham are the other lead actors to star in the film. The film released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

