#AskSRK: Fan Asks Shah Rukh Khan Out on Valentine's Day; SRK's 'Cool' Response
Shah Rukh Khan, who is basking in the success of Pathaan, is back with #AskSRK.
Shah Rukh Khan is basking in the success of his latest movie Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand and also starring Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Ashutosh Rana and Dimple Kapadia in key roles. The YRF espionage thriller has broken a number of records and is inching closer to the Rs 400-crore mark in India.
Ahead of Pathaan's release, Shah Rukh's #AskSRK sessions on Twitter became a raging success. It helped the superstar engage with his fans. On Saturday, 4 February, Shah Rukh took to the social media platform to host another #AskSRK session.
"Oh wow, weekend upon us again. Should be working but have a late call….so thought will catch up with some queries. If u have any. Go ahead #AskSRK ( also no marriage proposals today as I have a cold..just saying ha ha )", he tweeted.
A fan asked Shah Rukh if he wanted to be her Valentine's Day date. To which SRK responded, "I am boring as a date... take some cool guy and watch #Pathaan in a theatre".
Here are some more hilarious and witty responses from SRK:
