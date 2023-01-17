Here's How Zoya Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar Wished Father Javed Akhtar on His Birthday
'You know what you mean to me,' wrote Farhan Akhtar for his father, Javed Akhtar, in his social media post.
Veteran screenwriter and lyricist Javed Akhtar, turned 78 on Tuesday, 17 January. On the special occasion, Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar took to social media to wish their father and send him their heartfelt wishes.
Sharing a vintage portrait of his father, Farhan wrote on Instagram, "Happy birthday pa. You know what you mean to me and to every person who’s life, thinking and work you have influenced for the better. Love you (heart emojis)."
Here, take a look:
Zoya, on the other hand, shared a throwback picture of her father on Instagram and captioned it, "Happy Birthday Pa (heart emoji) #javedakhtar #bombay #1964."
In the monochrome picture, Javed can be seen standing by the seashore and admiring the waves.
Zoya and Farhan are the children of Javed and his first wife, Honey Irani. Javed and Honey split their ways in 1978. In 1984, Javed exchanged vows with actor Shabana Azmi.
On the work front, Zoya recently wrapped up the shooting of her upcoming Netflix film, The Archies. Inspired by the popular American comic series of the same name, the film marks the film debuts of Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, Sridevi-Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda.
The film will premiere on Netflix in 2023.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities
Topics: Farhan Akhtar Javed Akhtar
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.