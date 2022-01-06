ADVERTISEMENT

Here's How Neha Dhupia Wished Kapil Dev on His Birthday

Kapil Dev turned 63 on Thursday, 6 January.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi and their daughter Mehr with Kapil and Romi Dev.</p></div>
Former cricketer Kapil Dev turned 63 on Thursday, 6 January. On the occasion, actor Neha Dhupia took to Instagram to share a bunch of photos of her family along with Kapil and Romi Dev.

Sharing the birthday post, Neha wrote: "happy birthday sir, here's to a year filled with happiness, having conversations over croissants and you showing our baby girl more videos of your cute little cat, we love you."

In one of the photos, Neha's daughter Mehr can be seen standing on a chair, while Kapil and Romi Dev interact with her. Angad Bedi is the son of former cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi.

