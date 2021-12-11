ADVERTISEMENT
Vlog: Neha Dhupia On Using Kareena's Children's Hand-Me-Downs for Her Son
Neha Dhupia speaks to Abira about recycling and using hand-me-downs from Soha and Kareena for her kids.
It's December which means Christmas celebrations have already begun. We went to Hamley's Play and met Neha Dhupia who spoke to us about celebrating Christmas with her kids and how she her baby have been using hand-me-downs from Kareena Kapoor 's son Jeh Ali Khan. She also chatted about how Christmas looks at home. I couldn't help but ask about the mehendi she was wearing since she was recently spotted at the airport with husband Angad Bedi leaving for the Katrina Kaif - Vicky Kaushal wedding. Watch the video for all this and more.
